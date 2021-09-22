Sheriff: 2 killed in North Carolina home invasion

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two people were fatally shot in a home invasion early Wednesday, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of a home invasion and shooting at a Fayetteville home around 5 a.m. found two people who had been shot to death, news outlets report

Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted that two people were pronounced dead on the scene and the department’s homicide unit is investigating. Authorities didn’t say whether anyone else was injured.