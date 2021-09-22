CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

By DAVID McHUGH, AP Business Writer
 5 days ago
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank's first climate stress test shows higher risks of loan defaults for banks in fire-plagued southern Europe and argues that an earlier and orderly shift to greener energy may have costs — but pay off for the economy over the long run. The bank...

