Full moon shines bright over Tokyo

Japanese romantics and royal-watchers held their breath for a wedding announcement as Princess Mako's boyfriend returned to Tokyo on Monday, following years of public controversy over their marriage.
The lovebirds' reunion has sparked a media frenzy, with reporters chasing 29-year-old Kei Komuro in recent days through the streets of New York, where he moved for law school.
Major TV networks carried live footage of his plane landing, with reports saying the long-delayed wedding could go ahead as soon as next month -- more than three years after it was dramatically postponed.
Mako, also 29, is the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, although Japan's imperial succession rules mean she will lose her title after marriage to a commoner.
The full moon of September 2021 will be shining in the night sky this week, just in time for the official start of fall as the autumn equinox arrives. Better known as the “harvest moon,” the September moon will officially reach its fullest phase at 7:54 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20. But it will look big and bright for a few days.
The full moon starts appearing in the skies around two days before the autumnal equinox, leading up to the harvest moon, which will make its appearance Monday evening just after sunset. It's called the harvest moon because it gave farmers more time to harvest their summer crops into the night.
Don’t forget to check out the sky on Monday, as the Harvest Moon will reach its peak at 7:55 p.m., according to NASA, appearing full until Wednesday. While we’ve already been enjoying pumpkin spice lattes and football for a few weeks, the real start of fall begins on Wednesday, with the autumn equinox. Each year, the Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the change of seasons.
It’s not like we needed any more kind of customisation in Fortnite, but with the addition of the latest Fallen Light Pack for the game, that’s exactly what we are getting. It’s here where you’ll find access to new outfits, back blings, weaponry and, best of all, some glorious V-Bucks. It’s pretty cheap too.
Fridtjof Nansen, the leader of the first expedition to cross Greenland, once described what he found in the Arctic as "the great adventure of the ice, deep and pure as infinity." Nansen, who made his journey in 1888, could not have known of the wonders hidden below the icy landscape beneath his skis.
Over 5,000 people were forced to evacuate after a volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, erupted on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. local time. As the volcano continues to spit out lava and ash, live cam and drone footage from the region show the extent of the damage.
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said, shaking buildings in the capital several hundred kilometers away.
The epicenter was 11 kilometers (seven miles) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco in Guerrero state, the service said, upgrading its estimate of the tremor's strength.
The earthquake was felt strongly in parts of Mexico City, sending residents and tourists spilling into the streets from homes and hotels.
But there were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter.
A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending jets of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island. Read more here.
Daily Postcard: The September Full Harvest Moon casts a glow on the leaves of a tree very early Monday morning at a residence in White Rock. This year, September’s full Harvest Moon rose in the southeast just after sunset Monday, two days before the fall equinox. The full moon that happens nearest to the fall equinox (Sept. 22 or 23) always takes on the name ‘Harvest Moon’. Unlike other full moons, this full moon rises at nearly the same time—around sunset—for several evenings in a row, giving farmers several extra evenings of moonlight and allowing them to finish their harvests before the frosts of fall arrive. Source: The Old Farmers Almanac. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Cynthia Smith, a reference specialist in the Geography and Map Division, wrote a short piece about this lunar map for the Library of Congress Magazine. It’s been expanded here. The Soviet Union demonstrated its early lead in the Cold War space race with the United States with the launch of...
His Excellency, the Saudi Minister of Tourism, Mr. Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb, was not only dancing with HE Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica. He is dancing the world dance of tourism. The World is looking at Riyadh for help, and help is on the way. Saudi Arabia has been stepping...
