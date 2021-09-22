Full moon shines bright over Tokyo

Japanese romantics and royal-watchers held their breath for a wedding announcement as Princess Mako's boyfriend returned to Tokyo on Monday, following years of public controversy over their marriage. The lovebirds' reunion has sparked a media frenzy, with reporters chasing 29-year-old Kei Komuro in recent days through the streets of New York, where he moved for law school. Major TV networks carried live footage of his plane landing, with reports saying the long-delayed wedding could go ahead as soon as next month -- more than three years after it was dramatically postponed. Mako, also 29, is the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, although Japan's imperial succession rules mean she will lose her title after marriage to a commoner.

