Asia

Full moon shines bright over Tokyo

Lake Geneva Regional News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full moon lit up the night sky over Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 21, as the city celebrated Tsukimi, which is a moon-viewing festival.

www.lakegenevanews.net

#Tokyo#Full Moon#Tsukimi
