CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Black Music Action Coalition Awards, With Honorees Including the Weeknd and H.E.R., Reflect a Year of Activism and Achievement

By Jem Aswad
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, just 15 months after it was formed, the Black Music Action Coalition will host its inaugural Music in Action Awards gala in Los Angeles, honoring musicians, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, and activists who have made significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity over the preceding year. BMAC, which...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

BTS Wins 3 Trophies At MTV Video Music Awards Including Group Of The Year

The most loved boy band BTS was awarded Group of the Year, Song of The Summer and Best K-pop in Sunday’s star-studded MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). For three consecutive years, BTS has been the recipient of the Group of the Year title for its impressive achievements in the music industry. This year, the boy band bested Blackpink, CNCO, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic and Twenty-One pilots for the award.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Black Music Coalition x The Future Is To Review ‘Blackout Tuesday’ A Year On At Royal Albert Hall

On June 2, 2020, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the now-infamous Blackout Tuesday (#theshowmustbepaused and its UK equivalent #theshowmustbepaused) was held and black squares were posted all over social media with pledges to make fundamental changes. It was a particularly popular movement in the music industry where Black executives are rare, despite the overwhelming popularity of Black music.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Weeknd Shares How Quincy Jones Changed His Life During Music In Action Awards

The Weeknd, H.E.R., Motown chairman/CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam, and attorneys Dina LaPolt and Ben Crump were among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition’s first annual Music in Action Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 23). The inaugural event took place at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. The Canadian crooner...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd, Motown’s Ethiopia Habtemariam Highlight Emotional Night at Black Music Action Coalition Awards

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who, in representing the family of George Floyd, became a household name and among the most powerful voices in the Black Lives Matter movement, urged guests at the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Music in Action Awards gala to “raise your voices in beautiful harmony and continue to give voice to those who have no voice.” Crump joined seven fellow honorees for the inaugural event, recognizing significant contributions to social justice, change, and/or equity over the preceding year. The BMAC Social Impact Award was presented to YouTube Music and Shawn Gee of Live Nation Urban; The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Ben Crump
New Haven Register

Weeknd Managers SALXCO to Take Over Berklee College of Music Class

Berklee College of Music and Weeknd managers/label SALXCO / XO will present a music business/management course at the famed music school this fall. Taught by the school’s Chair of Music Business/Management Tonya Butler (pictured above, right), the course, “Trends and Special Topics,” will bring various experts in publishing, legal, finance, artist management, philanthropy, and more from these two companies to provide context and real-world experience each week.
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Performance Artist Daniel Alexander Jones Expands His Black Queer Galaxy with Two New Books and an Immersive Digital Music Project Including a New Al

“Daniel is a boundary breaking visionary, an extraordinary artist-shaman…He is what the world needs now.” – Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director, The Public Theater. “In difficult times Jomama Jones is an artist whose company you want.” - Village Voice. "A true theatrical original" - Backstage. New York City, NY — Long...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Community#Youtube Music#Bmac Social Impact Award#African#Lapolt#Congress#50fty Music Group#Bmac Co Founder
thebrag.com

Here are all the music artists included in this year’s Time100

Time released its prestigious list of the 100 most influential people of the year yesterday and several musicians were included. The annual Time 100 features the great and the good of 2021, from Donald Trump and Liz Cheney to Elon Musk and Simone Biles. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were chosen to adorn the cover.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Women in Film Rebrands Crystal + Lucy Awards, Announces Honorees Including Zendaya, Jean Smart

Women in Film is giving a bit of a makeover to its long-running Crystal + Lucy Awards. The Los Angeles-based organization announced today that the annual event will now be called WIF Honors and the first installment will be introduced Oct. 6 at the Academy Museum where three pairs of Hollywood standouts will be honored: Coda’s star Marlee Matlin with filmmaker Siân Heder; Hacks duo Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder; and Euphoria Emmy winner Zendaya with producer and frequent collaborator Ashley Levinson. WIF singled out Matlin and Heder “for setting a new precedent for representation and accessibility in front of and behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bmi.com

BMI Announces the Honorees of the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

BMI is excited to celebrate the 2021 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, paying tribute to the top songwriters, producers and music publishers of the previous year. The online celebration was unveiled today across all BMI digital and social channels. Top honors were presented for Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Publisher of the Year in addition to the awards for the 35 most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop Songs of the previous year. For the complete list of winners and to view exclusive video content, including special messages from the honorees and personal accounts of the songwriting process behind some of the award-winning songs, visit www.bmi.com/randbhiphop2021.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Black Enterprise

Dapper Dan Will Be the First Black Designer to Receive Council of Fashion Designers of America ’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The Harlem man who helped bring the urban street to the forefront of the fashion world in the 80s will be acknowledged for his contributions to the industry. “Isn’t it ironic how the fashion world says that Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, without ever having a runway show? The streets of Harlem have been my runway for 35 years. Isn’t that where the major luxury brands got their inspiration from? Maybe logo-mania is an illusion. Thank you Harlem, I love you! Thank you to the CFDA for making me the first black designer to win this lifetime achievement award. Harnessing the Dapper Dan brand to Gucci, mounted it on a global track, now the whole world knows what Harlem always knew, that the Dapper Dan brand is a thoroughbred brand.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Live Nation Ups Jenifer Smith to Head of Urban Tour Marketing

Live Nation has promoted Jenifer Smith to head of urban tour marketing & strategy, leading all marketing efforts for the live-entertainment giant’s roster of R&B and hip-hop tours within the concerts division. Artists include Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, Jack Harlow and many more. According to the announcement, she will be “developing and building out the urban tour marketing team as one of the fastest growing and most popular sectors in the industry.” “Whether it’s artists or our own internal team, Live Nation is...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live Returns To Central Park For Star-Studded Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A concert for a cause brought celebrities, local leaders and even royalty to Central Park on Saturday. Global Citizen Live featured no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes. Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only. Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent. One of the first to hit the stage was...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

See Metallica Exhume Black Album Deep Cuts for Surprise Full-Album Performance

Metallica surprised festivalgoers with a performance of their hit-strewn Black Album at Louisville’s Louder Than Life event Sunday night. The band, which also played the fest Friday night, had promised two unique setlists for the weekend but did not reveal it would be reviving a run-through of its bestselling record, which recently turned 30.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy