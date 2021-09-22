Black Music Action Coalition Awards, With Honorees Including the Weeknd and H.E.R., Reflect a Year of Activism and Achievement

The Harlem man who helped bring the urban street to the forefront of the fashion world in the 80s will be acknowledged for his contributions to the industry. “Isn’t it ironic how the fashion world says that Dapper Dan won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, without ever having a runway show? The streets of Harlem have been my runway for 35 years. Isn’t that where the major luxury brands got their inspiration from? Maybe logo-mania is an illusion. Thank you Harlem, I love you! Thank you to the CFDA for making me the first black designer to win this lifetime achievement award. Harnessing the Dapper Dan brand to Gucci, mounted it on a global track, now the whole world knows what Harlem always knew, that the Dapper Dan brand is a thoroughbred brand.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO