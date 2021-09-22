CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewel parent to use TikTok-style videos to boost web sales

Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — Albertsons Cos. is betting that short, TikTok-style videos will help boost the grocery-store operator’s online sales. The company is teaming up with Firework, which specializes in bringing videos and livestreams to retailers’ websites, according to a statement from the companies. The idea is to entice shoppers to buy more by showing them videos with recipes and serving ideas as they browse. Someone looking at berries on the website could see videos pop up with smoothie recipes, for example, or ideas about breakfast dishes.

