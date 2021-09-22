Lithuania reckons some Xiaomi phones have hidden censorship tools

A study by Lithuania’s state cyber security agency found Xiaomi flagship smartphones come with dormant censorship features that can be activated remotely. The news comes courtesy of Reuters, which had a look at the investigation. Apparently it found some Xiaomi phones come with capability to ‘censor’ certain terms. While that capability is switched off in Lithuania and the EU it can be activated remotely. Exactly how this censorship takes place when it is activated isn’t clear from the reporting, but presumably it finds a way of certain words and phrases being exported from the phone.