Finacantieri Marinette Marine holds their topping out ceremony for the tallest building in Marinette

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFincantieri Marinette Marine and Miron Construction held their topping out ceremony for Building 34, the massive 180,000 square ft. dual bay facility that will house the FFG Constellation Frigate construction on Tuesday afternoon. Remarks were given to the crowd of over 100 people by Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO Mark Vandroff, the Navy, Miron Construction, and Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot who all agreed that this building and what it will do inside will only grow the Marinette-Menominee and surrounding communities. The event concluded with the last construction beam being hoisted atop the structure by the most senior Marinette Marine employee.

