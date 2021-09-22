CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatsuhisa Suzuki Cancels Appearance at Tokyo Revengers Event

Cover picture for the articleVoice of Draken announced hiatus following alleged extramarital affair. The official website for the television anime of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga announced on Wednesday that Tatsuhisa Suzuki will no longer participate in the "TV Anime 'Tokyo Revengers' Special Event ~Tokyo Manjikai Tachikawa Touring~" event, which will take place on December 18 at Tachikawa Stage Garden. Suzuki plays Ken "Draken" Ryūgūji in the anime. The event organizers are allowing people to cancel their applications for the advance sale of tickets if they wish.

