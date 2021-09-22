Tatsuhisa Suzuki Cancels Appearance at Tokyo Revengers Event

Overview: Takemichi (AJ Beckles) and Chifuyu team up to investigate Kisaki and hopefully help Baji (Lucien Dodge) in his undercover reconnaissance. Our Take: Baji intercepting Valhalla in order to out Kisaki is a whole lot more sound than believing Kazutora is actually in his right mind and makes a sensible U-turn away from this twisted game of topsy-turvy madness. There needed to be an absurdly understandable reason as to why Baji would sympathize with Kazutora after what he did to Mikey’s older brother. Rather than go for convoluted and unconvincing tales that would have more than likely been unsatisfying, it keeps Kazutora’s motivation delusional as the character is.

