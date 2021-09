Lionsgate has set a phased return for its studio workforce, to start on Oct. 4, as it brings to a work-from-home option for employees during the pandemic to an end. The studio is also ordering that returning employees be fully vaccinated and observe mask protocols. “I know some of you can hardly wait to return while others have genuine concerns about coming back after 18 months at home. I’ve listened carefully to the feedback not only of my senior leaders but employees across the company, our response managers and our outside health and safety experts at CTEH,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO