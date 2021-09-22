CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Search for 2022 Honey Queen underway

Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is seeking applicants for the position of 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen. The 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen will travel the state promoting the honey and beekeeping industries. The Queen will broaden her skills in public speaking, develop effective marketing presentations, and use social media to enhance product promotion. She will also be a spokesperson for various media outlets and teach students using an education program.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Citizen scientists monitor Wisconsin's frog and toad population

EAU CLAIRE — It was pitch black as our car tires ground to a halt on the gravel at the side of the road. The sound was dwarfed, however, by the din my wife and I heard when we rolled down the windows. The calls of hundreds, if not thousands,...
WILDLIFE
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road

Some drivers outside of Bozeman, MT, were delighted to see a massive herd of elk crossing the road - and they managed to get their phones out in time for us to enjoy it too!. Elk herds can be stupendously big, generally with around 200 but sometimes as high as 400 animals in one mass moving in concert through the landscape. It's a stunning achievement of mammalian group-think that makes you wonder: who chooses where to go? Do they elect one pathfinder, or do they all just happen to want to go in the same direction anyway?
BOZEMAN, MT
Leader-Telegram

Printing a home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The three-bedroom, two-bath home has a corduroy-patterned exterior, rounded corners — and a cement pour that oozed from an industrial-sized toothpaste tube. And most intriguing of all, it comes from a 3D printer. When the house is finished around November, Kyndra and James Light, a husband-wife development...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Leader-Telegram

Wisconsin CAP being redesignated

Wisconsin’s Client Assistance Program (CAP) is being redeisgnated from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW.) Based on public feedback, the move was supported by individuals with disabilities, their representatives, and the general public. Evers called the change “consistent with the goals...
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire man's podcast explores how creatives pursue their passions

EAU CLAIRE — A passion for art, culture and motivating others are the foundations of a locally based program with its sights set on spreading inspiration. Chris Johnson, the 31-year-old owner of Passion Board Shop in Eau Claire, has established himself as a creative force in the Chippewa Valley, beginning with the opening of his skateboard/apparel shop eight years ago and continuing with his launch of an interview-based podcast called “Passion Pod.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Idaho Capital Sun

Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant

For a while, things have been returning back to normal, albeit a “new normal.” Due to COVID-19, most students did not have in-person instruction last year, and most of those who did only returned part-time with mask mandates in place. Now, we are weeks into a new school year. The hopes were to once again […] The post Tips for Idaho teachers in the wake of the delta variant appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#An Education
Leader-Telegram

Crossbreeding better cattle

Crossing two breeds isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. Cow herders have been doing so for generations to produce better cattle. But it’s in the modern era where the practice of heterosis may produce its most striking results. The major cattle breeds are well-defined after centuries of refinement. But deviations from...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Main Events 09/28/21

MENOMONIE — “Patchouli & Terra Guitarra: The Landscape of Guitar” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 E. Main St. “After 23 years of touring and 22 albums, guitarist/artist Bruce Hecksel and poet/songtress Julie Patchouli created an original concept...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy