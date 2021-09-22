Search for 2022 Honey Queen underway

Some drivers outside of Bozeman, MT, were delighted to see a massive herd of elk crossing the road - and they managed to get their phones out in time for us to enjoy it too!. Elk herds can be stupendously big, generally with around 200 but sometimes as high as 400 animals in one mass moving in concert through the landscape. It's a stunning achievement of mammalian group-think that makes you wonder: who chooses where to go? Do they elect one pathfinder, or do they all just happen to want to go in the same direction anyway?

