Search for 2022 Honey Queen underway
The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association is seeking applicants for the position of 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen. The 2022 Wisconsin Honey Queen will travel the state promoting the honey and beekeeping industries. The Queen will broaden her skills in public speaking, develop effective marketing presentations, and use social media to enhance product promotion. She will also be a spokesperson for various media outlets and teach students using an education program.www.leadertelegram.com
