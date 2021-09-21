Hotel Worker Encounters Strange Guest But Has To Wait Over A Week To See What The Woman Left In Her Room

"There was an older woman who checked in my second week of being there, she definitely should not have been independent. She lived in town and booked a room for a week. She said that she was getting her house renovated because it was infested with 'fiberglass.' She was probably in her 70’s or was just not up-keeping herself for a person in her 60’s. She would walk around with one of those surgical masks and wearing yellow rubber gloves. As the week went on she started to wear bandages on her arms (we think she was scratching herself, I bet if we asked it would have been because of the fiberglass).