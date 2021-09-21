CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hotel Worker Encounters Strange Guest But Has To Wait Over A Week To See What The Woman Left In Her Room

By Rose Volt
storyblend.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There was an older woman who checked in my second week of being there, she definitely should not have been independent. She lived in town and booked a room for a week. She said that she was getting her house renovated because it was infested with 'fiberglass.' She was probably in her 70’s or was just not up-keeping herself for a person in her 60’s. She would walk around with one of those surgical masks and wearing yellow rubber gloves. As the week went on she started to wear bandages on her arms (we think she was scratching herself, I bet if we asked it would have been because of the fiberglass).

www.storyblend.com

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Fall River Woman Finds a Creepy, Unsigned Note Left on Her Window

At first sight, this looked innocent and harmless, but the more I think about it, it's probably best to alert all of the red flags. Buckle up for this one, it's a doozy. I reached out to the person who posted this on her Facebook page – let's just call her "Felicia" to protect her identity. I told her I had so many questions and that I needed to figure out what in God's name is actually going on here. Felicia lives in Fall River and discovered this note on the window of her vehicle right outside of her house. It's a parking garage ticket from August 14, 2021, that reads "I Miss You" on the back in black pen.
FALL RIVER, MA
BHG

I Slept So Well in My Friend's Guest Room, I Ordered a Set of Her Bamboo Sheets While Still in Bed

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A few years ago, I stayed in a friend's guest bedroom during a visit to Atlanta. Although I usually don't sleep well when I'm not in my own bed, her guest-room sheets were so incredibly soft that I slept through the night without stirring a bit. I figured she'd found them at an upscale home store, but it turns out they were bamboo sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct on Amazon. The next morning, I added a set to my cart before I even got out of that cool, cozy bed, and they were waiting for me when I arrived home.
SHOPPING
TravelNoire

Rooms By The Hour: Is This The Future Of Hotel Stays?

For the hospitality industry, the global pandemic has changed prior the norms, where booking hotel rooms by the hour is the future of hotel stays. The world witnessed a shift in mid-2020 when hotels began offering guests “a work from home accommodation away from home.”. Marriott offered members in its...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#The Room#Air Conditioning#Perfumes#Camera
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
latest-hairstyles.com

26 Edgy Haircuts for Older Women with a Zest for Life

Trendy, edgy haircuts for older women are modern cuts made to produce a timeless glow. It utilizes a rougher method of cutting to create striking layers and ends. These sharp cuts blend in, softening any harsh facial lines. Dani Tygr, a master stylist from Beverly Hills, CA, shares her thoughts...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
thedoctorstv.com

See Woman Reunited with Her Dog Louie after 2 Years!

Every dog owner’s worst nightmare is losing their dog! Meet Tiana whose dog Louie was missing for 2 years before they were reunited. She shares that Louie was chipped and luckily a good Samaritan stopped and took Louie in to see if he was. Find out how you can help others find lost dogs. Chewy is sending Louie a special welcome home box.
PETS
Amomama

Son Orders to Demolish House with His Mom Still inside If She Refuses to Leave — Story of the Day

An elderly woman's only son is determined to sell her house after she signed it over to him and shows up with a demolition crew. Karma punishes him strongly. Ronald Hartley was an ambitious man, but unfortunately, his abilities didn't match his ambitions. Success hadn't come his way, and now at 43, he discovered that everything he wanted was out of reach. Or was it?
RELATIONSHIPS
pawtracks.com

This is why cats stick their tongue out

If you’ve ever glanced over to see your cat’s tongue partially sticking out of his mouth, you might have wondered if there was something wrong with him. The truth is, some cats do stick their tongues out from time to time, and in most cases, this behavior is completely normal and nothing to worry about. In fact, the behavior has even been deemed the “blep” online, and there are countless photos of cats looking silly with their tongues partially out. So, why do cats blep? There are a few potential causes behind this behavior and your cat’s funny-looking, tongue-half-out appearance.
PETS
housedigest.com

8 Easiest Ways To Clean Soap Scum Off Your Bathroom Surfaces

Anyone who has ever peered with dissatisfaction at that residue that seems to cling to things like your tiles, glass, or fiberglass shower door, stainless steel or chrome fixtures, and even your plastic shower curtains, will know just how frustrating soap scum can be. This particular substance occurs when the ingredients in soap react with the minerals found in water, creating that unappealing chalky residue that you want to scrub off ASAP, as noted by The Spruce. And, to make matters worse, it becomes increasingly difficult to remove when you allow it to build up.
HOME & GARDEN
InspireMore

‘You called me over and over. ‘What do you want?!’ You looked up at me and said, ‘Sorry mommy.’: Mom says ‘we both deserve kindness at our most difficult time’ after snapping at son

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. I am writing this as you lay asleep. Your little hands are in the praying position, resting by your angelic face. Your brown hair is messed up from the day.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy