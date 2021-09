Mnet's rap survival program 'Show Me The Money 10' hinted at a powerful season return. On September 18 KST, Mnet released the 1st teaser video for their upcoming program 'Show Me The Money 10'. In the video, the concept of 'The Original' gave viewers a glimpse of the show's spicy return. First, the producers were heard saying, "I think it's a very cliché style", "This is a rap that just becomes trash", "I can't feel any charm", and more critical comments. In contrast, the producers were also heard saying, "This is crazy", "[He] can become the protagonist of 'Show Me The Money 10' for real", "I think he will become a star", and more compliments. This heightened viewers' curiosity on which contestants were being complimented, and which contestants were being criticized.

