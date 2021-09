Safestay has been the target of a “very early stage and highly conditional” approach from a potential buyer, bosses of the hostel company revealed as they launched a review of the business.Directors said the review could lead to them launching a formal sales process, and invited bids from potential suitors.The firm has been severely hit by the pandemic, which brought lockdowns at worst and travel restrictions at best.It has focused on cutting costs, tapping into Government support and renegotiating rent with landlords.It also sold two parts of the business to raise nearly £17 million – money it says will allow...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO