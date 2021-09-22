CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

MobStac Launches QR Codes with Integrated Security Features to Help Businesses Build Customer Trust and Loyalty

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first QR code platform to offer built-in data protection for users and businesses. MobStac, creators of Beaconstac, a phygital customer engagement platform that helps businesses and brands create mobile connections with customers to bridge physical and digital worlds, announces the launch of expanded security features to help protect consumers scanning QR codes against mobile security threats.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Enspire for Enterprise Launches Enspire Google My Business to Help Companies Get More Business, Drives 55% More Clicks and Calls for Pilot Customers

Enspire for Enterprise, experts in performance-based digital marketing solutions for franchise, multi-location, and enterprise brands, has launched Enspire Google My Business (EGMB). EGMB is a scalable and fully-managed service that leverages Google listings and SEO to increase business rankings and exposure, drive more traffic, build quicker connections and generate new leads. The new service is offered in two tiers to support varied customer needs and expands on Enspire’s custom-built digital marketing strategies that meet the intricate requirements of multi-location businesses across the United States and Canada.
INTERNET
Tampa Bay News Wire

Secure Your Client Data to Protect Your Customers and Business

A client data breach can have short-term and long-term ramifications. Whether you lose usernames, passwords, payment data, social security information, medical records, credit reports, or other sensitive information, your business’s operational capacity and reputation are likely to suffer. Eventually, you may also face legal issues. While data breaches are costly...
TECHNOLOGY
The Hacker News

Zero Trust Requires Cloud Data Security with Integrated Continuous Endpoint Risk Assessment

Every once in a while, an industry term will get overused by marketing to the point of becoming a cliche. "Zero Trust" may have reached this threshold. In some ways, we understand why this is happening. Security perimeters have become obsolete as people use mobile devices and cloud applications to work from anywhere. Zero Trust deployment — moving all your apps and data to the cloud and assuming no user or device is trustworthy until proven otherwise in order to gain access — has been rapidly introduced as a result of the pandemic.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Security Software#Mobile Security#Qr Codes#Cyber Security#Preserve
WDBJ7.com

VDH launches QR codes for verifying COVID-19 vaccination status

RICHMOND Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday it will launch QR codes to verify COVID-19 vaccination status. QR codes - short for “quick response” - are a type of barcode that can be scanned with smartphones. They are often used in retail, logistics and other areas.
RETAIL
VentureBeat

Zero trust: The trusted model for secure data-driven business

This article was written by Arvind Raman, CISO of Mitel. The pandemic has accelerated the evolution of Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) from traditional gatekeepers to business enablers and strategic counselors in our new, increasingly cloud-centric hybrid work environment, but this doesn’t mean we make security secondary. To the contrary, it’s heightened the need for a CISOs expertise. The massive shift to cloud adoption is leaving legacy organizations vulnerable to potential breaches, and security chiefs must find solutions that both protect and provide access to the important information that drives critical business decisions.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Front introduces customer-centric features with deeper CRM integration

If you’re not familiar with Front, the company started as a shared email inbox product so that you can interact with incoming emails as a team. For instance, if your company uses email lists, such as support@companyname.com, sales@companyname.com or jobs@companyname.com, multiple team members can see incoming emails in Front. Before...
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

WhatsApp tests directory feature to connect customers with businesses

The move is part of Facebook’s continuing attempt to boost e-commerce on WhatsApp. WhatsApp is trialling a new directory feature that allows users to search for local businesses from within the app. The feature is currently only being tested in São Paulo, Brazil, and the trial is said to include...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT

Enables secure, on-demand remote access to OT applications and systems. Delivers Zero Trust OT/IT security approach for office and production networks. Improves plant uptime and efficiency with secure remote access. Siemens and Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, are partnering to enable customers to securely access Operational Technology (OT)...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Immersive experiences are driving customer loyalty

This article was written by Charlton Monsanto, EVP Digital Customer Experience, Capgemini Americas and Mike Buob, VP of Experience and Innovation at Sogeti US, part of the Capgemini Group. As consumer habits and preferences keep changing, it’s clear that the experience brands offer is what sets them apart. In late...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Square Launches Integrated, Omnichannel Solutions For Businesses in France

Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, launches in France. Following a successful Early Access Programme, now small businesses and large enterprises across France can access Square’s innovative ecosystem with the tools they need to start, run, grow, and adapt their businesses.
BUSINESS
Ironton Tribune

Jeri Fields: Social Security helps small businesses

The COVID-19 pandemic has been testing small businesses. Running a small business can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, services and marketing can be challenging even in normal times. If you’re a small business owner, or you work for one, our online suite of services can help make...
IRONTON, OH
cnx-software.com

Customize GStreamer build with only the features needed for your application

Thanks to a partnership between Collabora and Huawei is now possible to build Gstreamer with just the features required for a specific application, reducing the binary size for space-constrained embedded systems. Gstreamer is a very popular open-source multimedia framework used in a wide variety of projects and products, and with...
SOFTWARE
tippnews.com

LBA Ware’s LimeGear integrates with Experience.com to turn customer satisfaction scores into actionable business intelligence for mortgage lenders

MACON, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has partnered with Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform (XMP), to provide customers with a dynamic way to track customer satisfaction as a key performance indicator (KPI) in LBA Ware’s LimeGear™ BI platform. The customer satisfaction KPI allows lenders to measure the customer experience as rated by borrowers, co-borrowers, real estate agents and other parties to a loan across the home financing journey and incorporate it into the performance evaluations of branch locations and individuals across the lending organization.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Easy Fix: Merchants That Accept P2P Payments Win New Business, Customer Loyalty

Consumers are carrying the payment habits they developed in 2020 into how they shop in 2021, with the adoption of contactless and mobile payment tools continuing to rise. Many individuals are still leaning on familiar payment tools to make these touchless transactions, with the 2021 Debit Issuers Study conducted by PULSE finding touchless debit card penetration reached 30 percent in 2020. This compares to the 11% penetration such cards showed in 2019.
PERSONAL FINANCE
businesstraveller.com

Etihad launches New Loyalty Programme feature

Etihad Guest, launches a new programme feature, MilesBooster, powered by Points. MilesBooster allows members to multiply the miles they have earned from almost any activity – ranging from previous flights to even non-travel related expenditures such as credit card transactions and daily purchases. Members have been granted the option to double or triple their miles earned in the past 12 months when they pay a special mileage rate. Those who take advantage of this new benefit can boost up to 150,000 miles a year depending on their tier status.
INDUSTRY
phocuswire.com

Building loyalty into your travel brand

As travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, travel brands need to re-examine the effectiveness of their loyalty programs in encouraging return visits and building a positive brand image. A recent study by Phocuswright finds the pandemic has motivated loyalty program members to try new providers. Willingness to change varies, depending...
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

Marketing Technologies that Help Drive a Better Customer Experience

“Focusing on the customer makes a company more resilient.” – Jeff Bezos. Customer experience is a topic on every brand marketer’s mind. 2020 was a year of technology-inspired experiences, and we observed a dramatic adoption in this context. Right from simple video conferencing to chatbots, the pandemic forced marketers to try their hands on new technologies that they would have never considered otherwise.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Store, Manage and Deliver Multimedia Content

YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise media solutions, recently announced a partnership with Aims Community College, a public college with a number of locations in northern Colorado. With YuJa, Aims Community College will be able to effectively store, manage and deliver video and other multimedia content. Marketing Technology News: Dubber...
COLLEGES
martechseries.com

Momentum Worldwide Announces Hybrid Experience Platform ‘WhiteBox’

As the business community adjusts to the ever-changing landscape due to Covid-19, experiential advertising agency, Momentum Worldwide, today unveils WhiteBox, a plug and play virtual experience platform. Offering personalized experiences, live networking and ‘Return on Experience’ measurement, the platform provides an opportunity for businesses to remain functioning smoothly regardless of differing country restrictions. WhiteBox blends real life and virtual activations on the one platform for B2B and B2C brands offering hybrid experiences.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy