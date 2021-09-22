MobStac Launches QR Codes with Integrated Security Features to Help Businesses Build Customer Trust and Loyalty
The first QR code platform to offer built-in data protection for users and businesses. MobStac, creators of Beaconstac, a phygital customer engagement platform that helps businesses and brands create mobile connections with customers to bridge physical and digital worlds, announces the launch of expanded security features to help protect consumers scanning QR codes against mobile security threats.martechseries.com
