CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pijper Media Partners with Outbrain to Power Recommended Content

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, is proud to announce today a new partnership agreement with Pijper Media, a renowned media owner in The Netherlands. Via a multiyear partnership, Outbrain will be exclusively managing audience engagement and development via the company’s recommendation technology across all the websites within the Pijper Media’s network. Pijper Media, which includes brands such as Grazia, Marie Claire, and Beau Monde, serves more than 12 millions page views per month to their Dutch audience.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Making Science Brings on Six Industry Leaders to Bolster Company’s Personalization Offerings

Making Science Brings on Six Industry Leaders to Bolster Company’s Personalization Offerings. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced its continued momentum with the hiring of six key team members. They are:. – Fernando Gavarro as CRO Team Lead. – Javier Villar...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

RSG Media Launches RSG Media Metadata Management (R3M), A Standalone Product Information Management Tool Tailored to the Needs of Media & Entertainment

RSG Media enables entertainment brands to manage metadata in one place with the launch of R3M. RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

NP Digital Announces Guy Jarvie as SVP of Performance, Australia

Solutions and Performance Veteran to Lead Australian Client Relationships and Delivery. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announces Guy Jarvie as the Senior Vice President of Performance of the Australian region. Jarvie will be responsible for leading and delivering to the agency’s portfolio of Australian clients. Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

InterDigital Names Rob Stien Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer

Blair Watters promoted to Vice President, Government Relations and Standards Policy. InterDigital, Inc., a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced two new senior executive promotions within its newly combined government affairs, marketing and communications team. Marketing Technology News: InterDigital Joins Indian Standards and Industry Bodies TSDSI And...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Pijper Media Partners#The Pijper Media#Dutch#Smartfeed
martechseries.com

Squirro Appoints Bernd Schopp as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth

New CCO aims to help Squirro become market leader for Insights Engines and Augmented Intelligence. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced the appointment of entrepreneur and digital transformation expert Bernd Schopp as Chief Commercial Officer. He will accelerate growth and help the company become the market leader for Insights Engines and Augmented Intelligence.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AdQuick.com Announces Partnership with VIOOH

AdQuick.com, the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with VIOOH, the leading global digital OOH marketplace. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Eddie Porrello, Director of Product at Amber Engine. AdQuick customers are now able to tap into VIOOH’s extensive...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ALFI Expands International Footprint with Opening of London Office

The company looks to tap into the UK’s fast growing digital out of home advertising market which is expected to see growth of 44.7% this year. Miami headquartered Alfi Inc., the ad-tech and content AI SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models, has announced the opening of its London office (please see the attached press release).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Commerce Canal Launches Advertising Services Leveraging the Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network

New York based eCommerce and marketing agency launches advertising services for Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network targeting over 36 million monthly active users. Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has launched advertising services for Brave, the first global digital ad platform built for privacy. The Brave platform provides a premium, brand safe, opt-in ad ecosystem designed for a future without 3rd party cookies. With this privacy focus comes a highly engaged audience in which nearly 1 in 5 users purchase almost everything online. This audience in increasingly difficult to reach as 6 in 10 users use an ad blocker when using other browsers. The Brave Rewards Network allows the opportunity to target more than 36 million monthly active users via push notifications and sponsored images. Users willing to be served brand advertisements earn rewards via the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Success metrics Commerce Canal will report include:
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Netherlands
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

MediaJel Announces New C-Level Executive Team

All-star lineup to catalyze post-merger growth and delivery of digital marketing, programmatic advertising, and data management solutions for cannabis and regulated industries. MediaJel today announced the appointment of its C-level executive team, following the digital marketing and programmatic software leader’s recent merger with SEO and digital advertising agency, Foottraffik. The notable lineup reflects the strategic objectives of MediaJel’s Chief Executive Officer, Jake Litke, and Board of Directors to prioritize scalable, sustainable growth by delivering innovative SaaS solutions and game-changing marketing technology services for cannabis and regulated industries.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Elm Street Technology Acquires Austin-based Digital Marketing Company Outboundengine

Strategic acquisition strengthens Elm Street’s growing market share in real estate and lending. Elm Street Technology, LLC (“Elm Street Technology”), a leading provider of residential real estate technology and marketing solutions, announced the acquisition of OutboundEngine (“OutboundEngine”), a marketing automation software company based in Austin, Texas. The acquisition of OutboundEngine complements and expands Elm Street’s Elevate platform, which provides an end-to-end suite of real estate technology and marketing services.
AUSTIN, TX
martechseries.com

Optimove Raises $75 Million to Deliver AI-Mapped Customer Journeys and Personalization at Scale

Summit Partners’ investment will fuel Optimove’s M&A strategy, hiring and go-to-market of its SaaS application for customer-led growth and retention. Optimove, a leader in CRM marketing, today announced a $75 million investment led by global growth investor Summit Partners. The financing will support continued investment in strategic hiring and M&A, expansion of the company’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing platform, and further acceleration of Optimove’s rapid growth. The company also announced the addition of Summit Partners’ Head of Europe, Han Sikkens, and Managing Director Steffan Peyer to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Direct Agents Joins Google’s International Growth Program

Direct Agents, a digital advertising agency, is now a part of Google’s International Growth Program. As a Google export partner in the program, Direct Agents can work closely with Google on cultivating international growth for clients across multiple verticals and regions. As a Google International Growth program partner, Direct Agents will be able to provide customized solutions for common internalization challenges associated with localization, payments, customer experience, and distribution logistics.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Fobi Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform For $3,200,000 To Deliver Global CPG Generated Coupons. 2022 Revenue Expected To Exceed $2,000,000 Prior To Fobi Impact.

Qples Provides End-to-End Solution To Capitalize on $225 Billion Coupon Industry Rapidly Moving From 90%+ Paper To Digital AI 8112 Coupons Distributed By The World’s Biggest Brands And Validated In Real-Time Through The Coupon Bureau. Fobi AI Inc, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Google Selects Similarweb to Power New ‘Export Readiness’ Service, Part of Google’s Market Finder Platform

Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence company, today announced that Google has selected Similarweb to power a new Google service, Market Finder, which helps small- and medium-sized businesses target and grow into new global markets. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at MediaMath. “Market Finder was...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Making Science Grows With the Acquisition of Ad-Machina

Making Science has again advanced in its international growth process by acquiring Ad-Machina. Ad-Machina is a revolutionary platform specifically designed to create advanced SEM campaigns. Making Science, a technological and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation, has acquired Agua3 Growth Engines, home of Ad-Machina’s adtech technological platform....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DeepIntent Launches Audience Marketplace

The release marks the industry’s first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace with ready-to-activate and custom audience segments. DeepIntent, the leading independent healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced the launch of its Audience Marketplace to offer clients a more diverse data ecosystem of audience segments for greater flexibility to plan and activate campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AcuityAds Named to The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a digital advertising technology leader that provides targeted media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across advertising channels, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christina Park, VP...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verizon Business Unleashes the Next Generation of BlueJeans for the Future of Collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration. 2D, 3D virtual office designed to address market demand for inclusive, engaging and spontaneous experiences anytime, anywhere. New Momentive Survey Data of over 5,000 respondents highlights how hybrid work is impacting organizational culture and growth. Setting...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Intrado Digital Media Announces Rebrand to Notified

Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced it is rebranding its Digital Media business to Notified®. The rebrand will provide Digital Media with a unique market identity, representative of its full solution suite. As the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations, Intrado...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy