Pijper Media Partners with Outbrain to Power Recommended Content

New York based eCommerce and marketing agency launches advertising services for Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network targeting over 36 million monthly active users. Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has launched advertising services for Brave, the first global digital ad platform built for privacy. The Brave platform provides a premium, brand safe, opt-in ad ecosystem designed for a future without 3rd party cookies. With this privacy focus comes a highly engaged audience in which nearly 1 in 5 users purchase almost everything online. This audience in increasingly difficult to reach as 6 in 10 users use an ad blocker when using other browsers. The Brave Rewards Network allows the opportunity to target more than 36 million monthly active users via push notifications and sponsored images. Users willing to be served brand advertisements earn rewards via the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Success metrics Commerce Canal will report include:

INTERNET ・ 7 HOURS AGO