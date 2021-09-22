Pijper Media Partners with Outbrain to Power Recommended Content
Outbrain, a leading recommendation platform for the open web, is proud to announce today a new partnership agreement with Pijper Media, a renowned media owner in The Netherlands. Via a multiyear partnership, Outbrain will be exclusively managing audience engagement and development via the company’s recommendation technology across all the websites within the Pijper Media’s network. Pijper Media, which includes brands such as Grazia, Marie Claire, and Beau Monde, serves more than 12 millions page views per month to their Dutch audience.martechseries.com
