Transfer students and new students who start in the spring should have a Wildcat Week specifically created for them. Wildcat Week has a big impact on freshmen’s lives and is one of the most influential times in their time here. Wildcat Week is where new students make friends, form connections and explore Abilene; It should be extended to those who miss it or who transfer in during the spring semester.

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO