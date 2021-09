How do you find and use flint in Valheim? Flint is a very useful resource in Valheim. It can be a little tricky to find at first, but once you know where to look you'll be collecting heaps of the stuff in no time. All you need to do is head to certain biome areas of the map. Thanks to how Valheim's map generation works, you'll never be too far from these areas. Here's where to find Flint quickly and easily in Valheim.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO