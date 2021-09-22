A kid’s replica of James Bond’s car exists AND IT MUST BE MINE

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Diehard 007 fans rejoice: No Time to Die, the thrice-delayed James Bond movie, is finally coming to theaters stateside. In October, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the taciturn British superspy for the fifth and final time, and wear Danner boots while he does it. The Portland-based footwear experts, longtime makers of some of the best trail shoes on the market, are the latest brand to help Bond steamroll through beady-eyed bad guys, hurl himself through windows, and otherwise engage in whatever hijinks necessary to thwart the plans of the nefarious crime syndicate he’s pitted against.
