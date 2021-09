Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum seems like the type of guy you want to sit down with to consume a bowl of chili and several draft beers. Before this week, ‘Barney,’ as his players call him, has quietly gone about his coaching business out on the West coast where he’s been the head man at PSU since 2015 when he beat Washington State in his first game and was rewarded with a five-year contract.

