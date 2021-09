Taylor Heinicke hopes he is the answer to the Washington Football Team's quarterback problems this season ... and for many seasons to come. Washington started the 2021 season with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but Fitzpatrick hurt his hip in the first game. It's uncertain when Fitzpatrick will be able to play. Heinicke stepped in and played well, especially in the WFT's 30-29 win over the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO