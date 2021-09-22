CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Never Trump Republican Heroes Are Still, at the End of the Day, Republicans

By Charles P. Pierce
Esquire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at funding the government through December, raising the debt ceiling, and providing relief for Afghan refugees and for victims of natural disasters in this country. The measure passed by a straight party-line vote. The bill now proceeds to the Senate, where it is assumed that the Republican minority will kill it most sincerely dead. Within the House vote, however, there are some leading indicators of where the root cause of why nothing really works anymore can be found.

