CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

All the styles you need for a fashionable fall in Canada

By Fiona Tapp
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hot, lazy days of summer are behind us, and a new season has officially begun. The kids are back at school, a crisp nip is in the air, and it’s time to unpack your sweaters and boots. Why not update your autumn look with some new fall fashions?. Think...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Koio’s First Women’s Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Koio is venturing into a whole new market this week with its first official footwear collection for women. The luxury footwear brand is launching a series of women’s-only silhouettes for fall ’21, including chic boots, loafers and moccasins. Handcrafted in Italy, the designs utilize everything from rubber-crepe soles to lifted jagged bases to tap into this season’s buzzy trend of lug-sole footwear and ’90s-chic utilitarian styles. The shoes also include perks like water-resistant seals and cushioned insoles for wear during any type of weather as temperatures start to drop. Previously, all Koio styles have debuted in men’s or unisex sizes. Titled “Transformation,” the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Richie Models New Rolla’s Jeans Collection With Snakeskin Boots & Western Vibes

Sofia Richie’s latest campaign with Rolla’s Jeans gives major western vibes. The socialite’s second collection with the clothing brand features minimal basics that have the duality to be dressed up or down. Some of the clothes have ’90s straight fits, classic denim shorts and corduroy in Rolla’s signature styles like The Dusters Bootcut and Original Straight jean silhouettes. As for the color palette, the collection has a neutral feel with bleached blue denim and earth tones. The denim and corduroy pieces range from $99 to $139. This collection also has two exclusive items that are available online only, which include the Dusters Bootcut in Tobacco Cord and Original Straight in Brown Cord. The season 2 collection also features fun tops that feel trendy and young. Camisoles and a sweater make an appearance as well. Also added in the collection are shorts of many different colors and cuts that are also very versatile. The Rolla’s Jeans x Sofia Richie Season 2 collection releases today and are available on Rollasjeans.com, and some styles are available at retailers including Revolve, Free People, Hudson Bay Canada and Prism Boutique.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style. The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Fashionable#Fashions#Canadian#Kamik Women#Kodiak Maltby Chukka Boot#Ortholite#Hanes Men
digg.com

Some Of The Best Fall Styles All In On Spot

Darkest Dungeon II will launch in Early Access for PC via the Epic Games Store on October 26, developer Red Hook Studios announced. As previously announced, the sequel will be exclusive to the Epic…
LIFESTYLE
E! News

11 Cable-Knit Pieces You Need for Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Whether you're still feeling the summer heat or...
APPAREL
E! News

12 Cute & Comfy Styles to Help You Have a Cozy Girl Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Who else lives in sweatpants, slippers and pullover...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gianvito Rossi on the Power of Dressing Up Again & His New Plexi Platform

“Heels push you to be more energetic,” said Gianvito Rossi. “It’s much better to dress up and move around. That will keep you much younger than staying in sneakers or flats.” The Italian designer said yesterday at Milan Fashion Week that a significant fashion moment is underway as the pandemic recovery continues. “Finally we see a great comeback of dressing up again — heels, elegance, a renaissance.” In Rossi’s spring ’22 collection, themed around the concept of a shoe bar, the designer focused on several key styles, including a new platform sandal with a plexi upper, high stiletto heel and sharp pointy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Harper's Bazaar

The fashion editor's bulletin: All the industry news you need to know now

September is always one of the most exciting months in fashion – and this year, it feels particularly poignant. This month sees the return of fashion week, which will be, on the whole, taking place in a physical sense for the first time since March 2020 when the world shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many designers will be putting on real-life catwalk shows in place of the digital presentations they had become accustomed to this past year, while plenty of editors and influencers will actually have the opportunity to travel to see collections in person. The shows have already kicked off with New York, which also played host to the rescheduled Met Gala on Monday 13 September, while London, Milan and Paris will follow.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Baltimore Sun

Columbia resident uses her fashion-styling business to help women of all shapes and sizes build confidence

Columbia resident Kemi Ajibare wants to help women express their personality through style. Founder of Styled By Kemi, a personal style and image consulting service, Ajibare is passionate about helping women build their self-confidence regardless of their shape, size or skin color. Ajibare, 29, who is a security analyst by day, describes her personal style as “classy” and “chic,” adding subtle ...
COLUMBIA, MD
thepostathens.com

High-end sweatshirts you need for fall

With the fall season approaching, and the chilly weather on its way, it’s time to start looking for those comfy sweatshirts everyone loves to wear. Both cozy and fashionable, it’s good to have at least one high end sweatshirt to show off. Whether you’re looking for something simple or unique, here are some one-of-a-kind, high end sweatshirts you need in your closet:
TV SHOWS
cbslocal.com

These Splurge-Worthy Hoodies Will Ease You Into Fall With Style

Don’t keep stealing your significant other’s hoodies — it’s time to buy a comfy new one of your own this fall. Hoodie season is right around the corner, and with the athleisure trend still in full force, this transitional piece is as much of a wardrobe staple as ever. You...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Simple Style! You Can Wear This Waffle Knit Top on Repeat This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We are fully feeling the fall spirit now that it’s officially October! While the summer season still lingers in September, the chillier weather is rapidly approaching — and we’re so ready. That means cozy sweaters, pumpkin-flavored beverages and beautiful fall foliage.
APPAREL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fall Into Style

Fall into style at the Blue Spruce Boutique! They are located on Liberty Street in Wooster.
WOOSTER, OH
ourcommunitynow.com

The 5 Jackets You'll Need This Fall

Fall outfits are some of my favorite ensembles to put together, and I can’t wait for the opportunity to layer pieces. Jackets are a vital part of fall fashion! But with so many different kinds out there, how do you know which ones are going to be your ultimate go-to's for the fall season? I’ve narrowed it down to five I believe to be the most versatile, practical, and stylish. Here are my five favorite fall jackets and a little on how to style each one.
APPAREL
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With The Sunniest City In Canada

Sunny day, sweeping the clouds away… Can you tell me how to get to Medicine Hat?. You won’t find the Sesame Street characters in Medicine Hat, but you will find plenty of sunshine to cheer your soul. The name Medicine Hat drew us to visit the city between Calgary and Regina on the Trans-Canada Highway. Its beautiful scenery and culture made “The Hat” one of our favorite day trips from Calgary.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

660K+
Followers
101K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy