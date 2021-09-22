CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Next Beater Watch Should Be a Solar-Powered, Affordable Timex

By Zen Love
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleField watches aren't strictly defined, but they're often smallish, practical, affordable, military in style, with only basic features, and they're made to live outside. Sure, Timex offers such cheap and cheerful watches with quartz or mechanical movements in severa; collections, but what could be more carefree and pragmatic than one that's solar-powered? The new Timex Expedition North Solar collection delivers just that, and at these prices, you just might want to grab a few.

