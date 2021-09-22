Step Inside America’s Most Unusual Marijuana Farms

1. New York - 10,288,000 visitors. The city of New York, and more widely the Metropolitan district of New York-White Plains-Wayne in New York and New Jersey, is by far the most visited American city by people not from within the U.S. More than 10 million people visited in 2019, which is around double the amount of the second most visited city, Miami. Though not the capital, New York City has long been associated with America in general, including its power, prestige and allure to tourists. From the iconic Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, and Broadway, there are so many things to do and see in this city. Neighbourhoods from greenwich to Soho and the upper east side offer shopping, cafes, local cuisine, and the bustling busy allure of New York nightlife.

