Texans QB Davis Mills' preseason games give David Culley reason to believe

HOUSTON — Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first NFL start for the Houston Texans, Thursday night, against the 2-0 Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium.

Mills will replace Tyrod Taylor under center, who sustained a significant hamstring injury against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. And after being placed on injured reserve, the Texans will be without their starting quarterback for at least three weeks.

The Texans are taking a considerable risk starting an unproven quarterback against a Panthers’ defense that has already recorded 10 sacks through the first two games. But David Culley is confident in his decision to start Mills based on his play during the preseason.

“I really felt like he had some tough moments during the pre-season where he came back and showed that he had some maturity about him — a lot more maturity than you would probably see in a rookie,” Culley said prior to Tuesday’s practice. “We know he’s a rookie quarterback, but we’ll help him out and we’ll do things to make sure that all other 10 guys around him are doing their job to be able to keep him upright and keep him comfortable.”

Mills played a bulk of the quarterback snaps during the preseason, as the 2021 third-round prospect from Stanford led the Texans to a 2-1 record. He completed 48 percent of his passes for 333 yards to go along with four interceptions and two touchdowns.

But Mills’ on-field productivity during the preseason came while playing Houston’s opponents’ second string players at best.

The second half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to the Browns was the only time Mills experience playing against quality NFL talent. He appeared in five drives to record an interception and a touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks, and added 102 total yards while going 8-for-18 from the field.

Despite his null play, Culley insists Mills is ready to fill Taylor’s void against the Panthers.

“When he went in the game this past week, it had nothing to do with other than the one time that they got him on a blitz,” he said. “He executed very well. I just think he’ll be a lot more comfortable now, simply because he has been out there and against a very good defensive football team.”

With Taylor scheduled to miss nearly a month, the Texans will elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to backup Mills.

Culley said the Texans will consider whether or not they will add a quarterback to the roster following their Week 3 match against the Panthers. Former star quarterback Deshaun Watson will remain deactivated.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach David Culley says QB Tyrod Taylor must start faster against the Browns

HOUSTON — During the Texans’ Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Tyrod Taylor had arguably his best performance in three years. He threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 21-for-33 passing while recording a 76.1 quarterback rating. It was the most passing yards Taylor threw for since a loss to the New Orleans Saints in 2018 with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans coach David Culley reveals where QB Tyrod Taylor has improved since 2017

The last time David Culley saw Tyrod Taylor was in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills when he was the quarterbacks coach. Incidentally, this was also the last time that Taylor spent a full season as a team’s starting quarterback. The former 2015 Pro Bowler would spend the next season with the Cleveland Browns as rookie Baker Mayfield’s tune-up competition, and then 2019-20 with the Los Angeles Chargers in a similar capacity.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rookie QB Davis Mills In For Texans at Browns as Tyrod Taylor Knocked Out

CLEVELAND -- Calamity struck Houston Texans veteran starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor again on Sunday in NFL Week 2. The frequently injured passer came up limping due to a problem with his hamstring and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after a strong first-half performance against the Cleveland Browns, his former team.
NFL
David Culley
nfltraderumors.co

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (Hamstring) Out For Week 3, David Mills Expected To Start

Ian Rapoport reports that Texans QB Tyrod Taylor won’t play in Week 3’s game scheduled for next Thursday due to a hamstring injury. Taylor is expected to get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but Rapoport says rookie QB Davis Mills should get his first NFL start.
NFL
On3.com

Texans head coach David Culley updates Tyrod Taylor injury

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring injury appears to be significant and could even land him on Injured Reserve, according to NFL’s Network’s Tom Pelissero. Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns early with a leg injury. It was revealed that Taylor tweaked his...
NFL
USA Today

Houston Texans to start third-round rookie QB Davis Mills in place of injured Tyrod Taylor

HOUSTON – Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve which means that he must miss at least three games.
NFL
247Sports

Houston Texans QB: David Culley confirms Davis Mills will start against Panthers, Jeff Driskel could be active

Houston Texans head coach David Culley confirmed that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is inactive Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. In Taylor’s absence, rookie quarterback Davis Mills starts for the Texans. Taylor injured his hamstring against the Cleveland Browns. Because of star quarterback Deshaun Watson being inactive going into the game, Mills, a third-round pick out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft, got the nod.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rookie QB Davis Mills' Starting Debut Mixed For Texans

- Davis Mills calmly fired spirals, remaining fundamentally sound despite the hurried nature of the situation. Running the no-huddle offense against the Carolina Panthers’ top-ranked defense, a stout unit that sacked him four times and hit him nine times, the Texans’ rookie quarterback was extremely sharp. Mills connected with wide...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

The challenge for Tim Kelly: making Texans offense work with rookie QB Davis Mills

Ali Mills and her brother have dined unnoticed recently, exploring Houston’s hot spots with the casual anonymity afforded to locals who aren’t, you know, the potential future at quarterback for the Texans. Nobody has recognized Davis Mills yet. Not at El Tiempo. Not at The Pit Room. Not at any...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

