Texas offers four-star linebacker Colin Simmons out of Duncanville

Colin Simmons is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

Although he’s classified as a linebacker, he plays the edge for Duncanville High School and could potentially fill that role nicely at the collegiate level. After a dominant individual performance against DeSoto last week, Simmons announced on Tuesday he has received an offer from the University of Texas.

The four-star prospect is the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 8 overall recruit in the state of Texas for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Simmons holds scholarship offers from only Michigan State, SMU, Marshall, and Texas, but it’s extremely likely that dozens of Power Five offers will flood in soon.

When Longhorns Wire’s Griffin McVeigh caught up with five-star edge Omari Abor last week, who Simmons was filling in for against DeSoto due to an injury, Abor stated Simmons will definitely end up being better than him.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 46 4 8

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, TX

Projected Position LB

Height 6-1

Weight 210

Recruitment

Offered on Sept. 21, 2021

Offers

Michigan State

Texas

SMU

Marshall

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film