CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas offers four-star linebacker Colin Simmons out of Duncanville

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntn1p_0c4SChqF00

Colin Simmons is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

Although he’s classified as a linebacker, he plays the edge for Duncanville High School and could potentially fill that role nicely at the collegiate level. After a dominant individual performance against DeSoto last week, Simmons announced on Tuesday he has received an offer from the University of Texas.

The four-star prospect is the No. 4 linebacker in the nation and the No. 8 overall recruit in the state of Texas for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

Simmons holds scholarship offers from only Michigan State, SMU, Marshall, and Texas, but it’s extremely likely that dozens of Power Five offers will flood in soon.

When Longhorns Wire’s Griffin McVeigh caught up with five-star edge Omari Abor last week, who Simmons was filling in for against DeSoto due to an injury, Abor stated Simmons will definitely end up being better than him.

Rating

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 46 4 8

Rivals – – – –

ESPN – – – –

247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Duncanville, TX

Projected Position LB

Height 6-1

Weight 210

Recruitment

  • Offered on Sept. 21, 2021

Offers

  • Michigan State
  • Texas
  • SMU
  • Marshall

Crystal Ball

No crystal ball predictions at this time

Film

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
St. Louis American

Simone Biles' boyfriend cut by Texans

St. Louis native Jonathan Owens, a CBC High School football standout and the boyfriend of U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles was recently cut by the Houston Texans of the NFL. Owens officially signed with the Texans in 2020, but was cut from the team Tuesday and did not make...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Desoto, TX
Duncanville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Duncanville, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Marshall, TX
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Texas#Espn#State Of Texas#American Football#Duncanville High School#Smu#Longhorns Wire
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
BET

Deion Sanders’ Son Becomes The First Collegiate Ambassador For Beats By Dre

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, who is a freshman quarterback at Jackson State, has now partnered with Beats By Dre. According to CBS Sports, Shedeur Sanders said in a statement, "I remember getting my first pair of Beats, so this feels full circle. I'm excited to be part of a brand that inspires and represents the culture in a positive way; and that's exactly what I want to do with my career. It's an honor to be the first college athlete on their roster, and I couldn't have imagined a better partnership."
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
fox4kc.com

Bad decision at football game threatens senior year for Kearney student

KEARNEY, Mo. — Friday night lights have dimmed for one Kearney High School student after a spur of the moment lapse of judgement threatens his senior year. Third quarter of the Kearney vs. Smithville football game. The Bulldogs losing badly, so Kearney senior Ethan Byrne decided to get the crowd going by running onto the field.
KEARNEY, MO
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy