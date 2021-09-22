CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith’s Hit Song ‘Summertime’ to Become Hip-Hop Musical for Sony’s Screen Gems

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Drums, please! Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, along with Davis Entertainment, is developing a hip-hop musical called “Summertime” inspired by the hit song by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith himself, aka The Fresh Prince. The musical film is set at Sony’s Screen Gems and will be directed and written by Peter...

