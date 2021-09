LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — It was a busy weekend at the Lake, for locals and visitors, as well as local emergency responders and law enforcement. Bikefest brought tens of thousands of bikers through the Lake area, and with it, a much-welcomed boost to the local economy as the boating season wanes. And while most people on the roads had a safe weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several incidents. The Patrol was out in force and according to online reports, they made 19 driving-while-intoxicated arrests in the Lake area (from drivers of all types of vehicles), and saw three vehicle fatalities along with several other moderate-to-serious crashes.

