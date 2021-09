From Disney darling to history-making Emmy-winner, Zendaya has done a lot in her first 25 years. To celebrate the actress, singer and fashion star's 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2021, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at her best edgiest and most playful moments, many of them put together by her longtime stylist, Law Roach… starting with this stunning creation she wore to the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. The "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man" franchise star looked breathtaking in the dark green custom gown by Vera Wang featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sheer-illusion boned bodice. She channeled Old Hollywood with her wavy, long red locks and glamorous Cartier jewels. Keep reading for more…

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 26 DAYS AGO