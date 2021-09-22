CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith: Sixers, Blazers have discussed Simmons for McCollum, Covington, and picks

By Andrew Porter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening segment of Wednesday's ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith began the show discussing the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Smith mentioned, specifically, the Blazers as a possible trade partner for the Sixers. The two sides, according to Smith, have discussed a deal that involved C.J. McCollum, Robert Covington, and draft picks going to Philadelphia for Simmons. Ultimately, Smith says, the Sixers weren't ready to pull the trigger on that deal.

