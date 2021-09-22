Stephen A. Smith: Sixers, Blazers have discussed Simmons for McCollum, Covington, and picks
In the opening segment of Wednesday's ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith began the show discussing the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Smith mentioned, specifically, the Blazers as a possible trade partner for the Sixers. The two sides, according to Smith, have discussed a deal that involved C.J. McCollum, Robert Covington, and draft picks going to Philadelphia for Simmons. Ultimately, Smith says, the Sixers weren't ready to pull the trigger on that deal.www.audacy.com
