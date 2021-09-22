Destiny 2 Wayfinders Voyage 5 guide - kill 100 Taken with a bow challenge

The twisted funhouse of Blackreef island gives you all sorts of options when assassinating the eight Visionaries that control the infinite cycle in Deathloop. Each of the eight leaders has their own twisted compulsions, having spent centuries trapped in a time loop with no escape, losing their minds over the many, many years — and some of them can only feel joy in death. When it comes to Aleksis, you can hoist him by his own petard by executing him with one of his own sick games. You’ll find him in the raging party at his vast estate.

