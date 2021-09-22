Luis Severino finally back on Yankee Stadium mound: 'It was really special'

As they continue to battle for a wild-card berth in the season's final two weeks, the Yankees were given the gift of a former All-Star (with some strings attached) on Monday. Luis Severino, who had pitched a total of 12 innings the past three seasons — none since the 2019 ALCS — was activated and finally made his return from Tommy John surgery performed in February 2020.Severino is not built up enough to have a starting role, Aaron Boone said, and will be used out of the bullpen down the stretch.

