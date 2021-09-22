Luis Severino finally back on Yankee Stadium mound: 'It was really special'
Luis Severino concluded his first big-league appearance in 707 days by forcing Willie Calhoun to fly out to shallow left to finish off a 7-1 win for the Yanks. By that ninth inning on Tuesday night, the rain had made the field slick enough that Gio Urshela slipped and fell in the outfield when he tried to slow himself to give way for Brett Gardner, who came in front left field to secure that final out.www.audacy.com
