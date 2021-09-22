CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight on America - Pain-Free without Pills?

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the opioid epidemic continues, Spotlight on America explores a potentially revolutionary new tool to stop pain without pills. It’s called Peripheral Nerve Stimulation and it’s been touted to reduce pain by 75% in all cases. We sit down with a former Marine suffering from debilitating pain who says the...

