'Sulfur' Adidas Yeezy Knit Rnr Debuts Tomorrow

Due to the fact that Kanye West has more control over his footwear releases with. than he did when he was with Nike, the creative genius has not held back in terms of the volume of his launches. And one of the formulas that has worked for him thus far in the six years that he’s been with the Three Stripes, has been to release a substantial amount of colorways of the same model, even if those iterations are extremely similar in palette. That’s certainly the case for the adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 “Mauve” — the latest installment from Ye to be officially unveiled — which possesses a familiar color scheme to the model’s “Geode” colorway from 2019.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO