'Sulfur' Adidas Yeezy Knit Rnr Debuts Tomorrow
Out of nowhere, Adidas Originals confirmed that a new Adidas Yeezy shoe is making its retail debut soon and there’s only one place where you can buy it. Earlier today, the Three Stripes announced on Twitter that the Yeezy Knit Rnr will be available tomorrow in the “Sulfur” colorway. The shoe features a laceless, slip-on upper wearing a sail-based makeup while the lower half of the knit and the outsole are dipped in yellow. Additional details include the size of the shoe printed on the collar.solecollector.com
