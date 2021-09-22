CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Uplift Yoga

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Williams is in Elk Grove at Uplift Yoga and she's showing you how you can get your stretch on! See how you can make yourself more pliable by taking their classes!

Yoga for Good

As a new college graduate, Lauren Fox was working as a yoga teacher back home in Naples and remembers a friend being unable to afford the drop-in fee for a class. Her friend’s mother had recently passed away from cancer and Fox knew she needed the class, so she ended up paying, despite having little money at the time herself. “I just remember thinking, how can people afford yoga when it’s this expensive?” Fox recalls. The experience inspired Fox to found Donation Yoga Naples. The organization holds yoga classes on the beach with participants paying the amount they can afford, typically $10 to $20. “I’ve never turned anybody away,” says Fox. “All I ask is that those people who don’t donate money just clean the beach.”
NAPLES, FL
Yoga class and a glass at ARC

Enjoy a clear mind and a good stretch doing yoga and reward yourself with a glass of wine after. That is the game plan tomorrow at Aqua Resort Club’s “A Class and a Glass” with yoga instructor Kerri Bauer that starts at 5:30pm for only $15. “Tomorrow, we are having...
YOGA
13 Best Yoga Blankets In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Yoga can help you connect with yourself as you find your energy...
YOGA
AM Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Elk Grove, CA
Lifestyle
Yoga on a farm

Unwind with the healing power of yoga and the adorable fun of pygmy goats in a class at the Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark. Goat yoga is held under a see-through protective covering in a peaceful setting, and the friendly animals just love the company. Classes are available on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. To sign up, email goatyogamv@gmail.com.
CHILMARK, MA
10 Benefits of Restorative Yoga

No matter your age or fitness level, any type of yoga can be beneficial for you—but this is particularly true of restorative yoga. This style of yoga focuses on relaxation using props to support the body. A session leaves you feeling rested and at peace. “In an increasingly chaotic world,...
WORKOUTS
Monumental Yoga returns to Monument Circle

We were blown away by these acro-yoga moves, and you can see them for yourself at the 8th annual Monumental Yoga event. Suzy Bindley of Indy Yoga Movement joined us today to talk about the upcoming event, along with Kimberly Hart and Ron Hopkins who demonstrated acro yoga. Here’s more from Bindley:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Happiest Hour Yoga A - Outdoor Scenic

All classes designed for beginner through intermediate. Please bring a mat/towel, cover up & water bottle. Instructor: Angela Sheaffer. Outdoor Scenic – Enjoy scenic views overlooking the Susquehanna River while practicing yoga seated or walking. All postures are gentle and designed to awaken the body and increase flexibility and strength. Negley Park - grass area below upper pavilion.
WORKOUTS
Kekoka Yoga Retreat attracts 65

Beautiful weather and positive vibes graced the 12th annual Kekoka Yoga Retreat (KYR) September 10-12 at YMCA/APYC Camp Kekoka near Kilmarnock. The three-day event raised over $13,000 for camper scholarships. The theme for the retreat this year was “Awaken.”. The 65 yogis in attendance had experience levels ranging from “my...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Yoga Kids Storytime

This fun Storytime combines books with yoga! Come join us for a yoga session designed with little ones in mind. We will also have great books to go along with our theme. Our theme for September will be Shapes Yoga. This is a great way to participate in physical activity while engaging our minds. Join us on Friday, September 17th at 10am at the Valparaiso Library.
VALPARAISO, FL
Final Moonlight Yoga Monday

LIBERTY — The final Moonlight Yoga session of 2021 at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road, will take place at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square. Those interested can meet at the grassy area near the trail behind the horseshoe building.
LIBERTY, MO
Yoga and Relaxation

In these challenging—often tense—times, a little bit of relaxation is welcome and necessary. What we wouldn’t do for a few hours when we could relax, breathe, take a stretch, and just let go of our cares. Well, Main Street Vineland will be providing just that opportunity this coming weekend, as...
VINELAND, NJ
Wellness Retreat With Horses and Yoga

Yoga enthusiasts and equestrians alike may find appealing a pair of retreats being organized by a local woman whose professional training and teaching experiences are rooted in both worlds. Called Equine and Unwind, the retreats offer participants the experience of working with horses in therapeutic ways, combined with yoga, dance,...
ANIMALS
Lotus Yoga & Mindfulness opens in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Those looking to start practicing yoga – or those looking to get back into it – have a new local option. After nearly 20 years of practicing herself, Georgetown resident Rae Maglio, a massage therapist, and her friend and business partner Meredith Conte have opened Lotus Yoga & Mindfulness at 1 W. Main St.
GEORGETOWN, MA
Wellness Wednesday: Prana Yoga

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Wellness Wednesday, Jennifer Whipple with Prana Yoga Center has a few yoga moves that viewers can join in from home. Prana Yoga Studio is on South Saginaw street in Grand Blanc. Like their Facebook page Prana Yoga Center to stay in the loop on what...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Mimosas and Yoga

Looking to stretch out and chill out? Us too. This is not your average quiet yoga session with custom pro-level mats, ultra fashionable Lululemon pants and matching water bottles. This is more Wisconsin style, more loose fit and relaxed. Details:. Going all summer. We open at 11AM, come right at...
WORKOUTS
Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 15. Meets in Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Yoga in the Park with Kate Casey

Join Yoga Alliance licensed teacher Kate Casey at Union Park (611 Park Street, Manitowoc, WI) at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 15, to connect with nature and yourself. This yoga class will be accessible for all students, regardless of age, experience, or physical ability. Participants will be guided through gentle yoga postures designed to relieve tension in the body and mind while enjoying the summer sunshine. Please bring your own mat. Space is limited to 20 people. Registration is required. Head to the “Events” page at www.manitowoclibrary.org to sign up. Registration opens at 9 AM on Monday, August 30. Kate Casey is a RYT-500 yoga teacher, trained in the ashtanga and vinyasa flow systems. She has been teaching since 2013 with a strong understanding of human anatomy and alignment. Kate’s mission is to provide a safe and relaxing environment for all students, while integrating the physical practice of yoga with the philosophical traditions of deeper self-inquiry.
MANITOWOC, WI

