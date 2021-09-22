Westfield Area High School: 2021 Homecoming festivities announced

Homecoming 2021 is a few short weeks away. The week of Oct. 4th - 9th. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Decades.”. Classes will be competing for the “Homecoming Championship.” Classes will accrue points during the week through participation in dress-up days, class games, float & banner rankings, Dodgeball, Boys’ Volleyball, and Girls’ Powder Puff Football. The class that wins the Homecoming Championship will receive a pizza party during Flex Time the following week. Boys’ Volleyball and Girls’ Powder Puff finals will take place on Friday morning, and the community is invited to enjoy the festivities. Wrapping up all the fun, the Homecoming Dance will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9th from 8 – 11 p.m.