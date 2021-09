With the culmination of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot has changed for earth's mightiest heroes. The two men who were largely seen as the leaders, Iron Man and Captain America, are both gone, so just what is the state of the Avengers, and who is in charge? We certainly don't know these answers, and if Benedict Cumberbatch knows, he's not telling.

