Divers return for clean-up dive at Redgranite Quarry

The Diver’s Realm diving group of Appleton made a trip to the Redgranite Quarry on Sept. 18. Most years the group may find a bike of two during their clean-up dive. With the quarry closed to swimmers but open for fishing we also removed numerous fishing lures and a lot of fishing line. They also fished up picnic tables that were thrown into the quarry. The group has found a safe, a cash register, computers, a chandelier, phones, wallets, lots of beach toys, clothes, and trash over the years of diving. For the first time this year Diver’s Realm found a gun at the bottom of the quarry.