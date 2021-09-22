CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Betsy Gayle Spivey, 74

By Coastal Cremations, Funeral Care
portcitydaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — Betsy Gayle Spivey, age 74, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on September 19, 2021. Gayle was a loving wife and mother. She worked with her husband, David Spivey, Jr., in his auto collision business for many years. She loved animals, games and music. Earlier in life she enjoyed fast cars, riding dirt bikes and teaching her son. Anyone that knew her, knew that she had a heart of gold. Gayle is survived by her son, David Spivey lll. She will be missed.

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Obituaries
New Hanover County, NC
Obituaries
City
Wilmington, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Fast Cars#Coastal Cremations
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy