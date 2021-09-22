Betsy Gayle Spivey, 74

WILMINGTON — Betsy Gayle Spivey, age 74, of Wilmington, NC, passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on September 19, 2021. Gayle was a loving wife and mother. She worked with her husband, David Spivey, Jr., in his auto collision business for many years. She loved animals, games and music. Earlier in life she enjoyed fast cars, riding dirt bikes and teaching her son. Anyone that knew her, knew that she had a heart of gold. Gayle is survived by her son, David Spivey lll. She will be missed.