The University of Washington School of Nursing tied for second-best in the nation for its undergraduate programs, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The UW Bachelor of Science in Nursing program shared the No. 2 spot with Duke University, behind the top-rated University of Pennsylvania. The undergraduate nursing program rankings are new this year and are based on the ratings of deans and senior faculty at programs that offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO