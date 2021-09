The bitcoin market has rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see the market try to find its footing. We are currently stuck between the 50 day EMA above and the 200 day EMA underneath, offering a bit of confusion for the markets. That being said, the $40,000 level also happens to be right there at the 200 day EMA, so it does make quite a bit of sense that it offers significant support.

