NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis will begin the season at the Auburn Fall Invitational Friday through Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Alabama. Vanderbilt will take on the host Tigers at 2 p.m. Friday, and then face off with Clemson at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a 9 a.m. matchup with Miami (Fla.) on Sunday. There will be a number of singles and doubles matches between the pairs of schools each day. Streaming should be available at AuburnTigers.com.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO