Sensei Dave Armstrong of Unlimited Potential Network Academy: “Talk, talk with friends about your problems, thoughts, or just ideas”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk, talk with friends about your problems, thoughts, or just ideas. Talk with mental health experts, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Life Coaches, Doctors, Pastors…just talk and don’t keep everything bottled up inside of you. The number one reason why people end up feeling like they have no one is because they didn’t take it upon themselves to find someone. There are people out there that do care, sometimes it may feel like your friends, family, Social Media…no one understands or cares. But, it’s not true…people care…I care!

