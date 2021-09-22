Sensei Dave Armstrong of Unlimited Potential Network Academy: “Talk, talk with friends about your problems, thoughts, or just ideas”

Dream. Hope is the bedrock of happiness. When we wake up looking forward to the day, next week, next year and our life to come, we experience joy. When a person is focused on fear, they don’t have time to dream. In fact, there are people who don’t even allow themselves to dream for fear they won’t achieve them. This is a shame. Our dreams should be expressed from the top of every mountain. It is why we are alive! We want to dream and chase dreams and feel purpose. So dream. Makes plans. Dream more. Imagine the life of your dreams and tell everyone, no matter how small or big they are. Your optimism will have a ripple effect on those around you and you will spread happiness and joy through your dreams alone. Happy Dreaming 🙂

IPHONE ・ 7 HOURS AGO