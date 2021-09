At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash price prediction is witnessing a rise in its selling pressure as the coin moves downward. A couple of days ago, BCH/USD touches the high of $556, and since the coin has been following a downward trend within the channel. However, the BCH price not moving close to the $600 resistance level ruins the long-term technical picture of the coin. Therefore, BCH/USD will have to hold this ground to guide against the further downward pressure as the closest support expects the coin at $500.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO