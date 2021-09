50th Anniversary decorations are popping up all over the place in Disney World. golden character statues in all four parks, lots of Disney transportation vehicles got makeovers, and there are 50th banners everywhere you turn. Even the snacks are starting to get in on the celebration. We just found a big new addition in Disney’s Magic Kingdom, and it’s hard to miss if you’re on your way into the park!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO