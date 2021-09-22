CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Wait on more price data [Video]

Cover picture for the articleRisk is turning around to a bullish mood ahead of the FED tonight which may give us more details about tapering, but we are afraid that they will not change the policy due to risks in China regarding Evergrande. On 4h chart of EURUSD we can see that price is...

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scalping target achieved

EUR/USD bears have been in control on Tuesday and taking on critical support structures. The following illustrates the trading opportunities identified earlier in the day with positive outcomes. As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears waiting to pounce to test daily support, the price has reached the first...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls step in at an hourly 50% mean reversion area

NZD/USD firms despite US dollar strength at start of week. NZD/USD is shaping up for a bullish move to hourly resistance. Coronavirus delta risks are being watched closely by analysts. NZD/USD has been firm within a 0.7000/0.7030 range at the start of the week despite the US yields moving higher...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bulls seem to be tired near 93.50 resistance

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws inside a 20-pip trading range above 93.30, recently edging higher around 93.45 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge dwindles after a two-day uptrend. The reason could be linked to the steady RSI and a horizontal area established from August 18, near...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H

AUD/JPY picks up bids towards intraday high, about to confirm a bullish chart pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. AUD/JPY bulls attack the key hurdle to the north around 80.90 during early Tuesday. The risk barometer pair recently rose on upbeat prints of the preliminary Australia Retail Sales for August.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: More upside likely above 1.0400

AUD/NZD turns slightly negative after it claims 1.0400 on Tuesday. Bulls remain hopeful above psychological 1.0400 mark . Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with bullish bias. AUD/NZD prints fresh daily gains ahead of the Australian Retail Sales data on Tuesday. The pair touched the 1.0400 mark and immediately...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY touches multi-month high above 111.00 amid stronger USD

USD/JPY edges higher on Tuesday following the previous day’s gains. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Hawkish Fed members, reduced contagion Evergrande risk and general risk-on mood aids USD. USD/JPY refreshes daily highs above 111.00 on Tuesday extending the overnight gains. The pair composed of...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are on the lookout for 50-day SMA above 0.7320

AUD/USD prints fresh daily gains on Tuesday in the Asian trading hour. Additional gains for pair if price breaks the psychological 0.7300 mark. Consolidation near 0.7300 offers resistance for the bulls. AUD/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Tuesday amid upbeat Australia Retail sales data. The pair opened lower but...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 0.8500, teases bearish cross

EUR/GBP remains depressed around intraday low, keeps Monday’s bearish move. 100-SMA teases seller-supportive cross to the 200-SMA amid bearish MACD favor. Seven-week-old rising support line in focus ahead of monthly low. EUR/GBP holds lower ground near 0.8530 as European traders brace for Tuesday’s session. The cross-currency pair keeps downside break...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3706; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3715 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3545. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3655.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Intra-Day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1694.. Euro's trades narrowly in subdued Asian morning, despite Monday's weakness to 1.1685, failure to penetrate last Thursday's 4-week 1.1684 triggered minor short-covering bounce to 1.1710 ahead of New York open. Although price edged lower to 1.1686 in Asia, price has inched higher, suggesting range trading may continue...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: GBP/USD steering forces feeble around support base

GBPUSD is consolidating in the proximity of the support foundation of 1.3564-1.3621, which has defended the positive structure from the beginning of February. The converging simple moving averages (SMAs) are currently lacking a clear direction in trend. Furthermore, the short-term oscillators are indicating a phase where directional momentum is not...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall below support after dead-cat bounce

EUR/USD has been struggling amid a global energy crisis and rising US yields. The US debt-ceiling is issue could erupt and boost the safe-haven dollar. Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are in control and 1.1660 at risk. Evergrande out, energy issues in – markets have been shifting their...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Path of least resistance appears down ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD wavers in a tight range below 1.1700-1.1730, Lagarde eyed. German election wrangling and weaker US dollar leave the pair in limbo. EUR/USD’s hourly chart shows that downside remains more compelling for now. EUR/USD is attempting a tepid bounce from daily lows, but remains well within the trading range so...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin & Ethereum technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast & trading [Video]

Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading. Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum there is a good case for being bearish and bullish, in regards to the Elliott wave count both markets are getting to a point of no return, meaning that is a trading session or two we will know if the crypto markets will be be bearish or bullish.Bitcoin Technical Analysis 45,000 resistance held, the next step for the bullish case is to develop a solid support on 43000, if the 42,000 becomes the resistance then the bears have control of the market.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: EUR/USD challenges floor of 2-month trading range

EURUSD remains skewed to the downside with sellers looking ready to retest the nine-and-a-half-month trough of 1.1664, which has managed to deny downward forces from snowballing. The short-term bearish tone in the pair is also being endorsed by the slight dip in the simple moving averages (SMAs). At the moment...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retracing down following a rebound from three-day low under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1684. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1724. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high, following Parabolic signals . Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Upbeat US data spurs optimism

US Durable Goods Orders were up 1.8% MoM in August, beating expectations. Investors finished digesting central banks’ announcements, await a new catalyst. EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its monthly range, the risk is skewed to the downside. The American dollar started the week with a firmer tone, although...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

S&P/ASX 200 (^AXJO) technical analysis Elliott Wave forecast & trading [Video]

S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast. Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC. ASX 200 Index Overview: bearish, but a complicated Wave (4). ASX200 Elliott Wave Wave c) of B 7430 - 7480.
STOCKS

