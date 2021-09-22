Spiky Y2K Buns, Gentle Waves And More Hair Trends To Try From London Fashion Week
After a pandemic-sized hiatus, London Fashion Week was back in the flesh for spring/summer 2022, with high-voltage shows and jaw-dropping presentations. Naturally, seeing the clothes and make-up IRL felt revelatory, but there was something about witnessing the hair that felt particularly special. And that’s because of the intricate textures. Where visually high-impact blunt bobs and sharp fringes ruled the runways of recent seasons past, spring/summer 2022 was much more tactile, with various iterations of the wet look dominating throughout, at Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha and more. Elsewhere there were hyper-natural waves at Supriya Lele, spiky ’90s meets Y2K buns at Nensi Dojaka, and statement hairpieces at Harris Reed .www.vogue.co.uk
