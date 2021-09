The FFXIV Live Letter is underway right now as I write this, but I just had to post this video for you as soon as I could. Yoshi-P and team didn't waste any time getting right to the action. As we already knew, this 4 hour stream is focused mainly on combat changes coming in Endwalker this November, whether those changes be for the new Reaper and Sage class or for all the other existing classes.

