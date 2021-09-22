Column: Chicagoan who’ll be honored by U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum warns of rising hatred: ‘It has become normal to hear it.’

Joe Gutman is being honored Sept. 23, 2021, at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's Chicago fundraiser. Gutman's family fled the Holocaust, and when they arrived in Chicago, they assembled a "family" of other Holocaust survivors. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Joe Gutman, the son of Holocaust survivors, grew up in Rogers Park with his parents but his extended family stretched through the community, a patchwork collection of other Jewish refugees who found each other in Chicago.

By coming together here, they formed something new: a family bound by loss not blood, unified by a commitment to live good lives and help others do the same.

“They joined a community of survivors that were my family, basically, as far as I knew it,” said Gutman, 64. “All these people got involved with various philanthropic activities. People formed groups here, got involved with educational groups. To a person, every one of them cherished the opportunity to be alive, period. And they realized it wasn’t just about going out and being successful. Life was about finding a way to make the world better.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will hold its flagship fundraising event and will honor Gutman, his wife Sheila and their four adult children for their work supporting the museum and honoring survivors of the Holocaust. The event is normally a 2,500-person luncheon held in Chicago, but will be virtual again this year due to the pandemic.

If you’ve never visited the museum in Washington, D.C., you should. It’s one of the most gut-wrenching and important experiences you can have, a powerful reminder of the importance — the vital importance — of recognizing what the museum calls “the dangers of unchecked hatred.”

Gutman and his family now live in the Chicago suburbs, but growing up, he recalls family friends who were like cousins and grandparents to him.

“On holidays — Memorial Day, Labor Day, July Fourth — these families would get together,” Gutman said. “We were all family. We lived in this small neighborhood in Roger’s Park, and we just became one big community.”

Over time, he learned the horror so many members of this sprawling family had survived: “You saw all these people and, as you grew older, you heard their stories. One lived in an oven for two years. One was a child and snuck into a cemetery as a 2-year-old. His father was a doctor and they simulated his death with a drug that slows the heart rate down to almost zero, snuck him into a cemetery in a baby coffin … when they knew the guards were changing. They bribed the guards and they broke out the back side of the cemetery because it was outside the ghetto.”

Gutman continued: “Those are the kind of stories you grow up with and you realize pretty quickly, here I am 16 years old and deciding whether I’m going to go to ride my bike to school or take the bus, and thinking about what these folks were doing when they were 16. You just say to yourself, ‘What would I have done?’ You start to grow up and think to yourself, ‘Could this ever happen again and what would I do if it did? And what can I do now?’”

Those questions weigh heavy today on Gutman and many in this country as we watch escalating antisemitism and out-in-the-open hatred along with dehumanizing anti-immigrant rhetoric and regressive attacks on voting rights.

In 2020, the Anti-Defamation League reported more than 2,000 antisemitic incidents in the United States, the third-highest total since the group started tracking acts of hate in 1979.

At the end of August, the FBI reported the number of hate crimes in 2020 rose to the highest level in 12 years, with nearly 8,000 reported.

Hate speech has become so commonplace online that policing it feels Sisyphean. Hatred can lurk in dark, anonymous shadows of the internet, but time and again we’ve seen it rear up and lead to violence: the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist uprising at the U.S. Capitol; the white supremacist who opened fire at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, leaving 23 people dead; the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, when an antisemitic gunman killed 11 people; the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017, where marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us.”

We ignore what’s in front of our faces at our own peril. And we owe it to people like Gutman and his family, people who truly, deeply understand the catastrophic power of hate, to keep our eyes open and learn from the past.

I asked Gutman what worries him most right now. He said: “The fact that hatred has become acceptable. That overt hatred has become mainstream, almost. Whether you’re voicing your hatred for Black people or immigrants or Hispanics or Jews, it’s normal. I don’t want to say it’s become accepted, but it’s become normal to hear it.”

Organizations like the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum can help, by teaching people lessons from the past and giving them the information they need to push back against hatred. Beyond the physical museum, the organization’s website is a clearinghouse of historical and forward-looking information, visited last year by more than 21 million people.

“Given the state of the world and the rise of hatred, racism and antisemitism in the last five years, it seems like, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, the museum’s cause is more important than it has been in the last 70 years,” Gutman said.

That’s not how things are supposed to work. We’re supposed to get better. But hate, it seems, has a nasty habit of being cyclical. And we’re currently on an upswing.

“This is a call to action,” Gutman said. “I think there are a lot of people that care, and a lot of people who are disturbed, and a lot of people who are worried. But I think people don’t know what to do, how to combat it. It’s easy to care, it’s not so easy just to take that step and say, ‘OK, I’m going to do something about this.’ Whether it’s being part of something like the museum or ADL, there are lots of other groups that make a difference and make an impact. But you have to be willing to make that step.”

We’d be wise to listen to Gutman. And wise to grow intolerant of hatred, in all its forms.

If you’re interested in attending the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Midwest Virtual Event on Thursday, more information can be found here .

Sign up here to receive Rex Huppke’s columns by email as soon as they are published.

rhuppke@chicagotribune.com