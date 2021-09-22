CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Four candidates detail their grocery store proposals for former Hill District Shop ‘n Save

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Hill District residents heard four very different proposals for a new grocery store in their neighborhood in a URA public Zoom meeting on Monday night.

With the goal of finding an operator to replace the Shop ‘n Save store that closed in the authority’s Centre Heldman Plaza in 2019, the URA’s four candidates include a well-established local operator in the Strip, a startup with local ties based out of Denver, a local co-op group and a young, six-store chain expanding out of Michigan.

The four candidates detailed proposals to use the entire 30,000-plus-square-foot footprint.

Read more from our partners at The Pittsburgh Business Times.

Comments / 4

teecee
5d ago

hmmmmm, will the story of this actually go into detail of why stores don't last in thus predominantly black area.......

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

